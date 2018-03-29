More burglaries

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the interest of keeping the community abreast of criminal activities, Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley is advising city residents that his officers responded to two vehicle burglaries recently. The chief says the burglaries occurred on Saturday night, March 24, in the east side of town.

“Item were taken from the vehicles,” Mosley said. “I am encouraging all residents of the city to secure all valuables and please lock your vehicles. This was a crime of opportunity. Please don't give anyone the opportunity to take what you have worked hard for.”

He said he had posted the information about the burglaries on the department's webpage in keeping with residents' request that the department keep the public informed of any and all criminal activity in the city.

On a related note, the chief noted that the city has now eliminated the parking spaces on the south side of East Dogwood Street between North Jefferson and North Cherry streets. The removal of the parking spaces was done to reduce the likelihood of accidents given the narrowness of the street, which was made more so by the angle parking on the north side and parallel parking on the south side.