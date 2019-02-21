More on A-building

As a Jefferson County resident , am I the only one who thinks that spending another taxpayer dime on the "restoration" of Building A of the old Jefferson High School is a waste of money?

Why is there not more outrage at the County Commission for continuing to spend money, year after year, on this money pit, when there are so many other needs in the county?

Let's review the history-after many years of construction, where are we now? Do we have a building that is usable? NO. It seems that at every turn something else is "discovered" during construction and the final bill keeps creeping upward. Restoring an old building piecemeal, as the county has been doing , is an expensive process. What is the goal for this project, when will it finally be completed? What will be the total cost and what will the building be used for?

Instead of paying exorbitant "change order" fees to an overpriced contractor, why not sell the building to a developer, who has the capital to complete the project in our lifetime and put the building to good use.

Sincerely, Jonathan Applebaum