More on the Board

After reading the article in the Monticello News last week, it became crystal clear regarding the failure of our school board. After reading the coverage of the board meeting, one thing was evident, Shirley Washington's behavior towards Ms. Arbulu was publicly gruesome. Ms. Washington completely dominated the entire meeting. And if you looked in the dictionary for the word bully, Ms. Washington picture would be there. This all could have been avoided, if someone had investigated the issue and concluded with the facts. We do not know if Ms. Arbulu is innocent or guilty. But let's find out before we publicly humiliate her. If this is an indicator of the school boards normal process, it is really not difficult to understand why we had been among the worst school systems in the state. Ask yourself this, why would the charter school ask any advice from this woman.

Best regards,

Lawrence Beger

Monticello