Morris Miller awarded the Silver Beaver Award from SRAC of the Boy Scouts of America

Article Courtesy of Phil Smith

Morris Miller was recently awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Suwannee River Area Council (SRAC) of the Boy Scouts of America. The award is given to deserving adults who have distinguished themselves by implementing the scouting program and performing community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication and many years of service.

Miller has been an adult scout leader for over 30 years and served as Council President for two years from 2016 to 2018.

He is the son of Marianne Morris Miller and the late Dr. Gibbes Ulmer Miller, both of Monticello.

Miller began his scouting career as a Cub Scout and later joined Boy Scout Troop 803 in Monticello. He received his Eagle Scout rank in 1967 and the God and Country Award in 1968.

Troop 803 Scoutmaster at that time was Buck Bird, a longtime Jefferson County attorney. Most of the troop’s activities centered on camping and other outdoor activities. In 1969, Morris organized and joined Explorer Post 803, and in 1970, he completed a trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, which he later would repeat with each of his four sons.

Miller graduated from Aucilla Christian School in 1972, and he then attended Florida State University, graduating in 1976 with a degree in accounting. He later attended the University of Virginia School of Law, where he received his law degree in 1979.

After his law school graduation, Miller joined the law firm of Holland & Knight, where he became a partner in 1985. He practiced in the firm's Tampa office from 1979 until 1989 and relocated to the firm's Tallahassee office in 1989 when he assumed the leadership of the firm's healthcare practice.

During his career at Holland & Knight, Morris practiced primarily in the areas of corporate, business and healthcare law, with a focus on serving hospitals, medical practices and other clients in the healthcare and senior living industries. He also has served as legal counsel to the Seminole Boosters and other not-for-profit organizations.

Miller married the former Anita Payne in 1985. They have a daughter, Rose Elizabeth, and four Eagle Scout sons: Morris Payne, David Gibbes, Paul Louis and John Henry.

Morris Payne, the eldest son, currently resides in Monticello with his wife, Asia, and their 19-month-old daughter, Mia.