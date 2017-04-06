Mother Christener Cooper Tim, age 96, originally of Monticello, FL passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 in Quitman, GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at New Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Boston, GA at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Redmon, eulogist. Burial will follow in the New Oak Grove Church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Stevens-McGhee chapel from 1 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. We invite you to visit our website at www.stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com to extend condolences to the family by signing the guestbook. Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home in Quitman, GA is in charge of the arrangements.

Related