Motorcycle group collected toys for J.O.Y.

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A group of Wacissa resident motorcyclists were escorted by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12 recently, from the Wacissa River Head Park to the new Rev Café, in downtown Monticello. Their mission... to deliver a donation of toys for Christmas for area children.

The collection of gifts were delivered to members of the Jefferson Outreach for Youth (J.O.Y.) on December 17, to be given to the county's children in need of a better Christmas. Several J.O.Y. Board members were on-hand to receive the two big boxes of toys for distribution.

The collection boxes were placed at the Wacissa Post Office, in the care of Postmaster Frank Kolb, earlier in the month specifically for this cause.

The Wacissa motorcycle group would like to thank the generous people of Wacissa for the donations, and the Rev Café for hosting the Saturday afternoon event. They look forward to participating again next year.

J.O.Y. collections were the best they've ever been and continue to grow each year. The Jefferson County community and friends have been especially generous to the children this Christmas.