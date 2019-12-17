MPD Chief Mosley speaks to Community Prayer Breakfast group

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

An enjoyable Community Prayer Breakfast was held on Thursday, Dec. 5 with 70 neighbors, friends and business folk in attendance for Christian fellowship.

Ten festively decorated tables filled the Parrish Hall at St. Margaret Catholic Church for the meeting and breakfast meal in a Christmas atmosphere.

The weather was cold and crisp for the Christmas spirit, and the church decorations were enhanced with a real wood-burning fireplace.

The buffet was abundant including venison sausage. The American flag was saluted in unison and the group sang Christmas songs, gave prayers of thanksgiving and prayed for the sick and distressed.

Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley was the program speaker.

He offered a heartwarming story of an answered prayer for his ill sister.

Mosley has been police chief since 2008, and continues to enjoy his position, proudly serving the people of Monticello.

December’s gathering was a celebration for those who are residents of Monticello during this holiday season, and the season of the coming of the Christ Child.

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. usually on the first Thursday of each month, September through May, at a different location with a guest speaker and a program.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, located on the corner of Martin Luther King Avenue and Second Street.

All are welcome to come and bring a guest.

For more information, contact Coordinator Gary Wright at (850) 997-5705 or (850) 933-5567.