MPD holding sock/tee-shirt drive

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc

During the Christmas Season, the Monticello Police Department is holding a “Sock and Tee- Shirt Drive” for the elderly in the community.

For the past couple of years, explains Police Chief Fred Mosley, whenever the Police Department has held its departmental Christmas party, everyone brought new socks and t-shirts to donate for the community's elderly citizens, and afterward, the donations were divided up and taken to Jefferson County's two nursing homes, Brynwood and Cross Landings.

The drive is on again this year, “for those who can't get out and do for themselves,” said Mosley, and members of the public who would like to help out by donating are welcome to do so.

Just bring any new socks or tee shirts to the Monticello Police Department at 190 South Mulberry Street, at any time of day or night. “We're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Mosley.

The donations from the public will be added to the Christmas party donations and delivered to the nursing homes shortly before Christmas.

As Mosley explained, “It's our way of giving back to the people who once gave to us.”