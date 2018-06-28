Mrs. Eddie Lee Geathers Jones, 85, passed on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Welaunee M.B. Church, with burial in Welaunee Plantation Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29, at Tillman of Monticello.
Mrs. Jones was a retired cook for Welaunee (Avalon) Plantation.
Survivors include her daughters, Bernell, Juanita and Debra Jones; sons, Don, Clarence (Florette) and Johnny (Jean) Jones; sisters, Sara Gallon and Laura Mae Payne; brother, Jasper (Loretta) Geathers; and a host grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Eddie Lee Jones
Mrs. Eddie Lee Geathers Jones, 85, passed on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Welaunee M.B. Church, with burial in Welaunee Plantation Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29, at Tillman of Monticello.