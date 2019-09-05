Mrs. Edith Wright Green, 94, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bethel AME Church, in Monticello, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Memorial M.B. Church, in Monticello.

A longtime Monticello resident, she worked for years at the Monticello Crate Mill. After it closed, she cooked at several local eateries.

Treasuring her love are her daughters: Edith Ford, Joan Barnes and Shirley (Leif) Arvidson; sons: John (Lillie) Grayer and James Green; sisters: Lou Davis, Carrie Underwood, Margaret Williams and Rosa Lee Wright; 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her son, George Grayer, preceded her in death.

Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.

