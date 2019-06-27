Mrs. Gloria Willadene Faircloth (Dena) Hall, 78, passed away on June 22, 2019.

She was born in Jefferson County, Florida, to the late Ward and Bernice Faircloth. Dena attended Jefferson High School, graduating in 1958, and went on to attend Lively Technical School in Tallahassee, Fla.

Dena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn Hall, and grandson, Noah Isaac Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Watts Hall, four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, June 27, at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall, N.C. Interment was at King Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Related