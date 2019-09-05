Mrs. Isabella Nelson, 95, of Monticello's Piney Woods Community, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sweetfield M.B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, both in Monticello, Fla. Viewing-visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, also at the church. Mrs. Nelson had been a private-duty housekeeper and a devoted member of her church. Cherishing her love and memory are her son, Raymond Nelson; seven grandchildren: Minister Dianne Holmes-White, Tommy Lee (Mary Grace) Madison, David Lee Jr. (Jollivet), Melvin (Sylvia) and Ophelia Holmes, Tazzaria and Tacarria Nelson; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.

