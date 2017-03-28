Multi high school track meet held in Jefferson County

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Tigers and Tiger fans greeted five area school track teams to their track and field behind the old Jefferson County High School on Tuesday evening, after classes and practice.

The Tigers took second place all-around with Rickards taking first place with more runners and team players.

Tiger Robert Beverly won first place in shot put and second in discus.

In the 4 X 100 meter race the Tiger Boys took first place with runners Ricky Murray, Clevan Greene, Adrian Hawkins, and Jacques Hughs.

In the 4 X 100 meter race the Tiger Girls took first place with runners Malika Thompson, Lakayla Jones, Carissa Shuler, and Dameshia Williams.

In the 4 X 800 meter race the Tiger Boys took first place with runners Maliki Thompson, Elias Vargas, Jamichael Steen, and Elijah Bellamy.

In the 4 X 800 meter race the Tiger Girls took first place with runners Jamyia Steen, Carlissa Shuler, Nyajah Bumbridge, and Tyshena Holmes.

Tiger Adrian Hawkins took first place in the boys 100 meter dash.

Tiger Detrevian Nealay took second place in the boys 400 meter dash.

Tiger Adrian Hawkins took third place in the boys long jump.

In the boys triple jumps Tiger Detrevian Nealy took first place and Tiger Jayshawn Francis took second place.

Tiger Detrevian Nealy took first place in the boys high jumps.

Tiger Lakayla Jones took second place in the girls shot put and and third place in the girls discus.

Tiger Team Track Coach Harry Jacobs says he's proud of the hard work these Tigers have put in to get them this far. “The team did especially well today,” says Jacobs. “The other schools had a few more runners but we have a great team here at Jefferson.”

Schools competing against JCMHS included Rickards, Colby, Madison, and Liberty.