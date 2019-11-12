Music at The Loft, a student ministry of the Elizabeth Baptist Church

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Elizabeth Baptist Church (EBC) youth, family, neighbors and friends enjoyed a free concert on Sunday evening, Nov. 3, when Mission House Music performed on stage at The Loft.

The Loft is a student ministry location within the EBC campus for all middle and high school students within Jefferson County.

Local students meet for Small Group Sunday at 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. for the Sunday Main Meeting.

Several events have been planned during the month of November at The Loft, including special guest speaker JC Groves on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m., and Favorite College Team Dress-Up on Sunday, Nov. 24.