Music and dance make an enjoyable show at Brynwood

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was time once more for some talent to shine at Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center.

With a little help from her friends, resident Nancy Thompson belted out two Elvis hits, Blue Suede Shoes and Hound Dog, then Life Enrichment Director Tiwana Miller danced up a storm to a couple of Michael Jackson songs, with a little help from her friends, delighting the audience.

Then it was time for a change of pace with Katie Carter, a special guest from Madison, accompanying herself on the guitar.

Brynwood’s next talent show is Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The community is invited to come on out and enjoy an afternoon with the folks of Brynwood. If you have a talent you would like to share in a future show, contact Tiwana Miller at (850) 997-1800.

