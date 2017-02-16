Lynette Norris
It was time once more for some talent to shine at Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center.
With a little help from her friends, resident Nancy Thompson belted out two Elvis hits, Blue Suede Shoes and Hound Dog, then Life Enrichment Director Tiwana Miller danced up a storm to a couple of Michael Jackson songs, with a little help from her friends, delighting the audience.
Then it was time for a change of pace with Katie Carter, a special guest from Madison, accompanying herself on the guitar.
Brynwood’s next talent show is Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The community is invited to come on out and enjoy an afternoon with the folks of Brynwood. If you have a talent you would like to share in a future show, contact Tiwana Miller at (850) 997-1800.
Music and dance make an enjoyable show at Brynwood
