Musical Presentations at New Bethel AME

The choirs of New Bethel A.M.E. Church, located east on Ashville Highway, will observe their anniversaries with musical programs on February 11 and 12.

The performances will begin on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday during Morning Worship Service at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker for the Sunday program will be Rev. Dana Boykin, pastor of Elizabeth A.M.E. Church in Chattahoochee.

The public is invited to join in the weekend musical celebration.

For more information about this exciting weekend contact Pat Gallon at 850-443-6768.

Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor of New Bethel AME Church.

