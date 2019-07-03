Freedom

My father was in the medical corp. that went into Dachau after it was liberated. Its horrors never left him. He practiced compassionate medicine for the rest of his life. My father-in-law was a flight engineer during WWII. The lessons of war never left him either. These men and many other men and women have gifted us with a free America.

Freedom to me means responsibility. The responsibility to make sure this country remains a place where its citizens can choose, and live and prosper. Assuring that America's flag will continue to fly .." over the land of the free and the home of the brave."

Protecting this freedom is messy business, but there are no easy fixes. Political bickering, integrating people from foreign places, making things fair require almost continuous slugfests. America has been in the slugfest business since its beginning.

After 9-11, a call went out for blood donations. I went to the Tallahassee Mall parking lot and found a line outside the Bloodmobile probably 50 people deep. The people in line were different races, ages, and certainly political stripes.

But all the citizens standing in that line were Americans. It began to rain and I got a tarp from my truck. No one left. It got late and some of the older Americans got weary. Still no one left. The entire line gave blood.

Good citizens need to continue to be willing argue. Good citizens should defend our institutions. Good citizens should be willing to fight if needed. I think all Americans are willing to do these things.

This is the America I will defend. This is the America that I am proud of, and this is the America that allowed me freedom.