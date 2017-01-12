Nancy Whitty named interim principal of JCMHS

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Nancy Whitty, former principal of the Turning Point School has been named interim principal of the Jefferson County Middle High School.

When the school district reorganized the administration, it named Whitty to serve as the interim principal at JCMHS until a Turnaround-certified principal can be recruited and hired. In the meantime, since the Turning Point School along with the Adult School was moved onto the campus of JCMHS during the holidays, Whitty will remain the leader of Turning Point and take charge of the Adult School as well, until the new principal is hired. Elijah Key, who was serving as principal of both Jefferson Elementary School and JCMHS after the abrupt departure of JCMHS Principal Baron McCombs in March of 2016, has gone back to being the fulltime principal of JES. Elizabeth De Cardenas remains as the assistant principal of JES.

Whitty, originally from Tuscaloosa, AL, graduated from the University of Alabama and moved here with her husband 30 years ago, spending most of those years (24) in the elementary classroom – 16 years teaching first grade and the remainder teaching fourth grade. For two years after that, she was the assistant principal at JES, then worked for a year as the Public Relations person for the school system.

“I called myself the ‘cheerleader’ for the school district,” she said.

At this time the Turning Point School under Kevin Norton, formerly located at the old Howard Middle School, was relocated to the Water Street facility (the “Old High School”) because it was more centrally located; Whitty was named principal of Turning Point, a position she held for two years, before being named interim principal at JCMHS.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve enjoyed it so far,” she said.

Even thought she has been incredibly busy and working very hard, she enjoys seeing many of the same students at JCMHS that she once taught in elementary school, noting how they are growing up and turning out to be such fine men and women.

Even though her position at JCMHS is different from Turning Point, much of her experience from there is helping her in her new position; at Turning Point, she learned a lot about guidance counseling, scheduling, keeping transcripts-up-to-date, and what kind of credits the students need to graduate, etc.,

“I’m very happy to be here,” she concluded. “And every day I ask the Lord to show me what I need to do.”