Nathaniel "Nat" Gallon, Sr., 85, passed at home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 1. Viewing-visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Casa Bianca M.B. Church.

Mr. Gallon was a U.S. Army veteran, retired sales representative for C&W Food, Inc. (formerly Sysco) and a member of Brown Philadelphia AME Church.

Cherishing precious memories are his devoted wife, Tracy Jones Gallon; his children: Lisa (Lavon) Williams, Gladys Vangate, Cynthia (Douglas) Lucas, Leatha (James) Burke, Letitia Crumity, Nathaniel Jr. (Giezelle), Norman, Donnell and Antonio (Demetris) Gallon, Deldrick, Montrell, Treco and Charlotte Bellamy; several grand and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dennis, Eddie (Etta Mae), James, Archie (Wynell), Washington (Bessie), Elizabeth G. McGhee, Dorothy G. Lyons and Emma G. Collins; father-and-mother-in-law, Samuel and Eliza Jones; sisters-in-law, Idella Gallon, Pearlye Gallon and Gretta Jones; brothers-in-law, Daryl Jones and Samuel Jones, Jr., and numerous other relatives and friends.

