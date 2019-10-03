National Beta Club welcomes 20 ACA students into its ranks

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In a special ceremony that was conducted on Friday, Sept. 13, 20 students enrolled at Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) were recognized before being inducted into the National Beta Club.

The school's Beta Club sponsor, Jodi Conrad states: “The character that these students possess is truly outstanding. I believe each one of them will make a difference in our school, strive for academic excellence, and aim to be like Christ.”

Commenting on the pride that the rest of the school echoes, ACA Principal Richard Finlayson spoke highly of the new inductees accomplishments and willingness to lead through service and academic achievement.

“While holding high standards is important among Beta Club members at Aucilla Christian Academy, these students recognize that Christ and His will comes above all things they do and accomplish here,” says Principal Richard Finlayson.

The 20 new inductees include: Ryan Adams, Brewster Bass, Aiden Day, Samantha Drawdy, Anna Drawdy, William Gabe Gamalero, Jace Grant, Jenna Grantham, Isabella Gray, Daniel Harrington, Samuel Kennedy, Lena Kimmell, Logan Lamb, Haylie McLeod, Lillie Schwier, Carolyn Shaw, Emma Tharpe, Kaitlyn Tharpe, Ali Townsend and David Paxton Williams.