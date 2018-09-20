National Business Women’s Day

Every year on Sept. 22, the United States celebrates American Business Women's Day. The first annual event was held on September 22, 1982, and was officially recognized by congressional proclamation in 1983 and again in 1986.

American Business Women's Day is a day set aside to honor and reflect upon the contributions and accomplishments of the millions of U.S. women in the workforce, and women business owners. There is no counterpart day of celebration to specifically honor American businessmen which some argue is unfair to men. However, the day was not created to disregard the accomplishments of men, but simply to bring to light those made by women both known and not well known, who often do not get credit in day-to-day life for their contributions and accomplishments.

Who Started Amercian Business Women's Day?

The organization responsible for starting this national day of recognition for business women is the American Business Women's Association, a professional network for women in business and women business owners.

Who Is The American Business Women's Association?

The American Business Women's Association (ABWA) was founded on September 22, 1949 "to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership; education, networking support and national recognition."

Today, the ABWA offers a wide variety of membership based resources and networking opportunities for business women, female entrepreneurs, and for women who work from home.

The ABWA offers local chapters in some areas of the U.S., but local membership is not required to become a member of the ABWA.

Members can take advantage of ABWA's online training programs and earn business certificates. The ABWA celebrates women on National American Business Women's Day, as well as through awards and other forms of recognition.

To learn more about the ABWA, visit their website at abwa.org

Jefferson County Businesswomen

Pinky Hall

Business Woman Pinky Gilliam Hall has been in the funeral business with her husband fulltime since 2000. Her position at Tillman Funeral Service involves lots of office and paper work, plus working with the distraught families, gathering information and burying their loved one. From proper dress, to obituaries, to service programs, she does it all.

It was after the untimely death of her parents that Pinky learned the importance of compassion, kind words and the soothing voice of a caring person.

She met her husband of 45 years, Al Hall, in college, and learned early in their relationship that the funeral industry was 'his calling'. Now it has become a family business, with her whole-heart involved. She and Al work side-by-side helping people every day. This is a very tender time for those left behind to pick up the pieces and make arrangements for their loved ones, sometimes gone too soon from this life.

Pinky has a Masters degree in Public Administration, earned at Florida State University and her Undergrad is in English and Journalism, earned at Florida A&M University. She is retired from the State Government, a few times now. She and Al have one daughter, Amber, who is following a career in the field of Law in Tallahassee.

Pinky says her advice to a young person today would be to “follow your dreams and do everything on the side of right. You can succeed in anything with hard work and determination. Don't get discouraged and keep going.”

Tillman Funeral Service has two locations: one in Monticello, on York Street, and the other in Tallahassee, on Crawfordville Road.

Linda Lingo

Business Woman Linda Lingo is in the business of serving others when called upon. She is owner of L&N Parties by Design, specializing in event planning for all occasions. It's a forte she has prided herself in for many, many years now. She's always enjoyed cooking and party planning and such for her family and church friends. Now she gets paid to do something she loves.

Since retiring from the State, she is able to devote herself to helping others by planning weddings, club luncheons, anniversaries, dinner parties, retirements, showers and other events.

Her advice to any young person entering into the workforce today would be to “do the very best at whatever you do and don't substitute to get to the end. If you agree to do this or that, then do this or that, don't change or substitute. Stick to it! Strive for a WOW! I've done real good for myself because I do what I say I'm going to do. I strive for that WOW!”

She goes on to say that she doesn't have to spend a lot of money to get a job done. She's even had friends suggest she write a book on how to get a lot done with a little bit. “And always add your special personal touch to everything you do,” she says. “Leave them with a WOW.”

Lingo was in the business with her sister, Nancy Shepard, who has since retired. Another sister, Robin Nichols, has been helping her lately and has been a tremendous help. Be sure to contact Lingo at (850) 508-2864 or lingol@ yahoo.com for all your planning needs.

Christine Williams

Business Woman Christine Williams, owner and operator of Christine's Barber & Beauty Salon, has been in business for herself since 1985, and loving every day of it.

As a young girl she would do the hair of her family and friends; Williams says it was just something she always enjoyed doing. So after high school, a few years of college and a few years of employment with the school district, she decided she wanted to be her own boss, doing something she loved.

She enrolled in beautician school, earned her license and the rest is history... her history! She opened her first shop in Waukeenah, it was small but it served its purpose. Then she grew to a larger building. Then, eight years ago she relocated to 230 West Washington Street in downtown Monticello, and into the big, beautiful and spacious salon she calls her home away from home.

“My clients are like family to me,” she goes on to say. “Most have been with me all through the years. We all love each other. We care about each other and get along so well. It's all good. Life is good.”

If Christine were to give advice to a future business woman today it would be “love yourself, and love what you do. Don't worry about what other people think, or might think. You've only got you and God to answer to. After all, we are only passing through this life.”

Christine's Barber & Beauty Salon is open for business from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On Thursdays she is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. then, she's doing hair for a few special clients at Brynwood Center.

She's available for haircuts, coloring, perms, shaves and can handle men, women and children. Contact her for an appointment at (850) 997-4767.

Pat Inmon

Business Woman Pat Inmon, is entrepreneur and owner/operator of the 1872 John Denham House Bed & Breakfast (B&B) on West Palmer Mill Road in downtown Monticello. She fell in love with the house, then the small town life, during an evening drive after work. She has always loved restoring old and used houses. “It's a recycling thing I guess,” she quips.

Inmon purchased the John Denham House back in 1997 and says that when she saw the house, she just knew it was for her and she continues to put work into and make changes to the old building and the grounds every day.

She's also very proud to add that she did this all as a single woman with her own finances.

The B&B adventure came very shortly after moving into her house when her neighbors John and Eleanor Hawkins asked if she would help them by taking in a bit of their guest overflow. The Hawkins were already operating their Palmer House B&B, and it was football season. Football season has always brought visitors to the area looking to stay over for the games played in Tallahassee.

Being a good neighbor, Inmon helped them out and well, we all know the rest, Monticello has another very busy and successful business.

After a few times helping her neighbors, they helped her to get into the B&B business. Inmon has been very fortunate and blessed with a business that keeps her busy.

Inmon has made many, many friends along the way too; friends from all over the world have crossed her doorsteps, stayed overnight at the John Denham House and have eaten breakfast and other meals with her.

She loves to cook and create specialty menu meals for her guests.

Inmon serves a variety of specialty teas and delicious coffees. She also manages vacation rentals for a few of the areas older homes. The homes, including her John Denham House, hold about 12 to 15 guests at a time, and bring a lot of business to the Monticello community.

Her advice to a young entrepreneur today would be to simply work hard and follow your dreams.