National Honor Society inducts Jefferson Somerset students

Story Courtesy of Micheal McMinn

Jefferson Somerset is proud to announce that the National Honor Society inducted 12 new members to their Jefferson Somerset chapter on Thursday, November 15.

The new members include Maria Adarme, Pedro Adarme, Joshua Aiken, Da’Shon Davis, Alantez Ford, Starrlynn Gamble, Alexander Haselden, Katelyn Jimenez, Ryan Long, Jason Means, Jamichael Steen and Tommy Williams.

Jefferson Somerset faculty and staff want to congratulate these students and say that they could not be prouder of these students for “Rising to the Challenge” academically.

The school also wanted to thank them for their hard work and diligence and remind all parents and students that all their students have the ability to follow in their footsteps and be successful in the long-term. These young women and men represent Tiger Pride in the best possible ways!

This year, the theme at Jefferson Somerset has been “Rising to the Challenge!”

These students represent the best and brightest of Jefferson Somerset in the effort and hard work they put forth to rise to the challenge. To be invited as a member of the National Honor Society, students must achieve and maintain a high level of success when it comes to their cumulative GPA.

These students “Rise to the Challenge” with hard work, and through consistently building for themselves a level of academic success and self-discipline that does not go unrecognized. National Honor Society members have a better chance of earning college scholarships and being prepared to face the academic rigors of university life. The self-discipline it takes to maintain a high GPA will serve them well not just in high school but for the rest of their lives in all endeavors they choose to pursue.

The National Honor Society (NHS) is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.

Jefferson Somerset expressed pride in all their NHS members and would like to congratulate their parents, who have contributed so much to what these distinguished students have accomplished. Students in grades 10–12 who meet the requirements for membership outlined by their school's chapter are eligible to be invited for membership. Per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have a cumulative GPA of 85, B, 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent standard of excellence.

If you’d like to learn more about Jefferson Somerset, please visit their website at: somersetjefferson.org.