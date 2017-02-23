Nella Mae Bellamy, age 86, of Monticello passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 peacefully at her home. Nella was born on July 14, 1930 in Wauchula, Florida to the late Alan Dodson McLeod and Mable Missouri Pollard and came to Jefferson County from Manatee County 28 years ago.

She was the head bookkeeper for Wickes/Leeds Lumber Company. Nella was an active member and past President of the Florida State Fireman’s Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Florida-Georgia Ramblers Camping Club. Nella enjoyed reading, camping, cooking, all kinds of flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and active in the youth fundraising programs.

Nella is survived by her husband William Henry Bellamy; her two sons, Merle Richard Bellamy (Susan) of Sorrento, Florida and William Wayne Bellamy (Esther) of Palmetto, Florida; her daughter, Carla Ann Day (Cam) of Palmetto, Florida. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Nella was preceded in death by her three brothers, two sisters and one grandchild.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Monticello and will be receiving friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall. A visitation is being held at Beggs Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

