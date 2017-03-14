Never ending love story

This is a short account of an amazing and confusing love affair. Unlike all other romantic involvements between two mutually attracted and emotionally devoted individuals, this infatuation involves an entire population of self-deceived people toward one person only--Barrack Obama.

When a person desperately wants to believe in something, the hardest and most devastating thing to challenge their beliefs is hard facts.

Despite the obvious and overwhelming list of factual failures, mis-judgements and mishandlings of domestic and international affairs, Obama stunningly maintained a high approval rating. I can only guess that people simply don't know the facts, only watch and believe mainstream media reports or ignorantly chose to disregard the obvious in favor of justifying their love

affair with the former president. Nothing else makes sense!

Exactly what are the facts pertaining to Obama's past eight years?

The labor force participation rate has dropped from 66% to 63%. Americans now living below the poverty level has increased to forth-five million or 14.5% of all Americans. Real median annual household income has dropped $4100 or 2.3 %. Food stamp recipients have increased from 33 to 46 million up 39.5%. Home ownership is down 6%.

Conversely, with our national debt having risen dramatically from ten trillion to nineteen trillion nearly doubling in eight years, one has to ask, (with all the facts noted above), what happened to all that money? College graduates unemployment is up nearly 30% and the percentage of families with on one employed at all has risen 3%. There are many more facts too numerous to list such as allowing the National Security Agency to spy on Americans, using the Internal Revenue Service to cripple political opponents and opposition, 70,000 coal miners forced out of work by just one of his overreaching environmental executive orders, and if you don't know what "Fast and Furious" is, you prove my overall point.

Obama lovers will point to his Affordable Health Care Act, giving millions of Americans virtually free health care, as his finest achievement and only significant achievement. We all know now and factually understand "Obama Care" was destined to be and has become an abysmal failure for the vast majority of Americans. In a well-meaning effort to get all Americans covered with health insurance, the best healthcare system in the world has been undermined and millions of American families are now suffering with staggering medical cost which they cannot afford. Most insurance premiums are up averaging from forty-three to fifty-five percent in order to give out the free health care and major health insurance companies are abandoning Obama Care like rats leaving a sinking ship.

I personally believe President Trump and the Republicans are foolish to bail the Democrats out of the Obama Care death spiral with their "repeal and replace" initiatives. The Affordable Health Care Act is virtually coming apart all over the place. If left untouched, it would disintegrate in a couple of years thus allowing its inevitable demise to fall squarely upon the Democrat Party, who passed the law without a single Republican vote.

Just think! These are all just a few of Obama's screwed up domestic policies.

Relying only on his community organizer experience to manage international affairs brings about yet another long list of abysmal failures attributed to the beloved President Obama.

His complete ignorance regarding the deadly ISIS organization as the inept "JV team" and displaying a total lack of understanding regarding the significance and impact of the Arab Spring, are just the tip of the iceberg. He created and signed a disastrous nuclear deal with the cheating Iranian Mullahs and then turned around and sent them billions of dollars to release some political prisoners, in violation of America's long standing policy never to pay ransom for hostages. We certainly can't forget his releasing of five of the most dangerous Taliban prisoners in order to get back the army deserter Bergdahl and there are plentiful examples of Obama's bungling and ineptitude when dealing with outright Chinese and Russian aggression. Both race relations here at home, our prior powerful standing throughout the world and respect for law enforcement have seen momentous setbacks over the past eight years.

Unfortunately none of this matters to the diehard endless Obama lovers. We are just going to have to learn to live with this delusional and confused group of blind believers. No matter how clear the actual facts, nothing will ever change their minds.

Dennis Foggy