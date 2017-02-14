New Adoption at Humane Society

Debbie Snapp

'Goldie' was adopted recently from the Jefferson County Humane Society at Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center, located just east of downtown Monticello.

Her new family lives in the Monticello/Lloyd area and are so happy to be adding her to their 'fur baby' family.

This little orange ball of fur... and energy, arrives after the loss of their long-time family friend, 'Taz.' It has taken much thought and a lot of grieving to replace Taz around their home, but when they were matched up with Goldie, it was a given.

“I opened my heart back-up to a baby in need of a good, loving home,” says Debbie Mitchem. “She doesn't replace my Taz but she is a loving little girl. She will make a fine addition to our home and our lives.