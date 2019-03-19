New basketball classifications announced

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) recently announced the classifications for boys and girls varsity basketball and it could mean changes for some area schools.

For boys basketball, both Madison and Jefferson County schools will remain in Class 1A, District Five, Region Three.

The change to the district is the addition of Taylor County High School and Dixie County High School. The teams comprising District Five include: Jefferson Somerset, Madison County High School, Lafayette High School, Hamilton County High School, Dixie County High School and Taylor County High School.

The girls varsity basketball teams comprising District Five are the same as boys basketball with the exception of Taylor County High School. Taylor County will become an independent school for girls basketball.

In Class 2A, the Aucilla Christian Academy boys and girls basketball teams are in District One, Region One.

The boys basketball teams comprising District One are: Tallavana Christian School, Robert F. Munroe High, Aucilla Christian Academy, St. John Paul II High School, Crossroads Academy, North Florida Christian School and Rocky Bayou School.

The girls basketball teams comprising District One are: FAMU High, Tallavana Christian School, Aucilla Christian Academy, North Florida Christian School and Rocky Bayou School.

Classifications for the spring sports of baseball and softball are expected to be announced in May and June of this year, after the seasons have concluded.