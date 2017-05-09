New bills that affect us…

Chris Jones

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Should police have to wait to buy a handgun?

On Wednesday, May 5, the Florida House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill (HB) 673, which would exempt law enforcement officers from waiting the mandatory three-day waiting period when purchasing handguns. The bills are a bipartisan effort, sponsored by Republican Don Hahnfeldt and Democrat Robert Asencio, and aim to recognize the training given to law enforcement officers.

If passed, the bill would establish a 2018 ballot question for voters to change the state constitution. Amendments to the constitution can be made as a result of a statewide vote, and will require a 60-percent approval to pass.

The waiting period is already waived for Florida's 1.7 million concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit holders. However, law enforcement officers, who carry a firearm every day, are only exempt if they also have a CCW permit.

Ocala Republican Senator Dennis Baxley sponsored the Senate companion to the House bill, Senate Bill (SB) 912. Unfortunately, for those in favor of the constitutional amendment, the SB 912 was indefinitely postponed on Friday, May 5. Unless the Senate votes on the bill on the floor this week, which is unlikely, the proposal will have to wait another year for a chance of being put on the ballot.

Governor holds fate of liquor bill

Senate Bill (SB) 106 has passed through both the Florida House and Senate, meaning that it is only one step away from becoming law. The bill passed both the Senate and the House with narrow margins. For example, the House passed the bill by only one vote, with 58 yeas and 57 nays. Governor Rick Scott now has the discretion whether to sign the bill or veto it. If signed, it would allow grocery stores and licensed retail outlets to sell liquor, or veto it. Currently, stores such as Publix and Wal-Mart can sell liquor, but it must be separated from the main entrance.

The bill specifies that gas stations would only be permitted to sell liquor if the location has at least 10,000 square feet of retail space. Critics of the bill claim that it would make it easier for children to purchase alcohol and put small privately owned liquor stores at risk. Thirty other states, including Louisiana, Nevada, and South Dakota, already allow liquor sales alongside beer, wine, and other goods. The bill would require licensed outlets to be located at least 1,000 feet from adjacent schools, but existing businesses would be “grandfathered-in.”

Locally, the potential exists for grocer Winn Dixie to add liquor to their existing beer and wine product lines. In Monticello, this would mean the City Council would have to revisit the ordinances limiting the number of available liquor licenses.