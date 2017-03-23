New cell tower questions

On March 10, 2017 a legal notice appeared in the Monticello News regarding construction of a “75-foot overall height pole near the intersection of Waukeenah Highway and Tall Oaks, Monticello, Jefferson County, Florida.” Said legal notice requested comments be filed within 30 days of this publication. I am the owner of Tall Oaks, the property mentioned in the above legal notice regarding construction of a cell tower. I learned of this project only by reading the publicized legal notice. It has long been an American and Florida practice to notify property owners by private mailing of any project affecting their property. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE NOTICE TO ADJACENT OWNERS??? I received none. The Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan requires that approval for construction of all such cell towers must be obtained from the Jefferson County Planning Commission. Our local planning department official has informed me that this local approval was not necessary because the Waukeenah Road is a state highway, not a county highway. Excuse me, but all the road signs on Waukeenah Road plainly state that this road (C-259) is a county road, not a state highway. How has this project flown under the public radar without raising any concern? It is well-known that Mobilitie is notorious for this sort of nefarious business dealings in other states. Not only was the legal notice the only notice given to the public, but this company did not even wait the 30 days for comments to be made. Within two days after publishing the notice, the construction crew was on site and had the concrete and iron base installed! So much for the public's right to comment before a project is undertaken!! This cell tower construction site is within a few feet of a heavily-traveled public highway. I have never seen a cell tower constructed so close to a traffic lane. Most of the time they are placed far away from a road in the middle of a field or fallow land. The proximity of this site to the highway is a blatant safety hazard and never should be allowed. Additionally, the site is in the middle of a drainage ditch. It will, without question, impede drainage and cause flooding from our frequent rains; flooding which can overflow the highway and create another traffic hazard. Please consider this my emphatic objection to this proposed project. This company has ignored standard right-of-notice to property owners affected. It is creating unnecessary traffic hazards with this construction, and I further feel they are attempting to circumvent the public's right to know. I am, by copy of this letter, notifying the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners and the Jefferson County Planning Department that I protest this project because it is unsafe and because it has been withheld from the public in a questionable and duplicitous manner.

Sincerely, Nicole Little