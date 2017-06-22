When school starts up again in the fall, the Jefferson County School District will be the first in the state of Florida

After months of change in the air, questions about the future and wondering what would happen, the contracts have been negotiated and the dust has mostly settled.

When school starts up again in the fall, the Jefferson County School District will be the first in the state of Florida to be run by a charter school company, with about half of its instructional staff returning. The charter company is Somerset Academy, which, according to its website, operates about 50 schools with over 17,000 students in Florida, Nevada and Texas. The Jefferson County School Board voted unanimously in April to approve the five-year contract with Somerset, which will control all staffing decisions during that time.

About $555,000 in terminal leave pay is going to those employees who will no longer be with the district after June 30.

The new administration for Jefferson Somerset consists of Principal Cory Oliver, Assistant Principal Andre Gainey, and two curriculum directors, Rachel Kravitz and Courtney Oliver. For more detailed bios, visit http://es.somersetjefferson.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=336079&type=d, but here is an abbreviated summary of each:

Cory Oliver majored in English at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and enroll in graduate study of Rhetoric and Composition. While there, he taught Composition 1 and 2, Technical Writing, and Analytical Writing. He began teaching at a Broward County Middle School in 2008, eventually transitioning to Somerset Academy Charter Schools and began his second master’s degree in educational leadership.

After three decades in education, Andre Gainey, a product of Miami Dade County Public Schools, worked in middle schools for the first 15 years of his career, was the lead teacher at the Young Men’s Preparatory Academy from 2008-2015, has been very active in community theater, and was co-founder of the African American Performing Arts Theater, one of the top African American theater groups in Florida, and has served as Artistic Director of the oldest theater company in Florida, the M Ensemble. He has also worked extensively with at-risk youth groups, having created several himself.

For the past 10 years, Rachel Kravitz has been working in education, specifically with Title I schools, to improve educational outcomes for all students. She attended the University of Toledo, planning to attended medical school after graduation, but her path turned toward education after joining Teach For America and teaching high school in New Haven, CT. Since then she has taught in Boston, Jacksonville and Alachua County, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction through the University of Florida’s Teacher Leadership for School Improvement Program.

STEM Education is Courtney Oliver’s passion. She has worked as a classroom teacher, teacher educator, program manager, and most recently Science Curriculum Supervisor for Monroe County School District, FL. She earned a BA in Biological Sciences, a MS in Curriculum and Instruction from Southern Illinois University, and a MA in Educational Leadership from Florida Atlantic University.

So far, the list of teachers numbers 16. However, Gainey states that, “We have to continue to look at students' schedules and match their needs before we can determine our full need for academic and elective teachers.” The list, as of now, includes: Cynthia Barrington, Nicki Barrington, R. Bell, Sherico Bellamy, Cayco Brooks, Patricia Burns, Jaqulyn Dupis, Tamela Helms, Amanda Hofheinz, Twynetta Howard, Joann Jones, Indy Mack, Angela Potter, Nicole Roddenberry, Theresa Stubbs and Catherine Watt.

The list of ESE paraprofessionals includes: Teresa Blyden, Tomura Boyd, Shannon Brockman, Shaundra Buggs, Mirand Gillyard, Marshaun Harris, Zola Leonard, and Roderick Sailor.

Staff positions include: Ida Arza, payroll; Stephanie Roberts, treasurer; Tanisha Barnhart, counselor; Gloria Cox, parental involvement specialist, social worker; Tammy McGriff, interventionist, Title I Coordinator; Susan Edward, federal programs, Title I; Barbara Myers, interventionist, ESE Coordinator; Dessie Jones, registrar; Janet Williams interventionist; Mary Harris and Nikki Seaton, clerical; Alfredie Hightower, custodial and maintenance; Ronald James, Jackie Johnson, Mary Singleton, Tammy Bowling, Annette Holland and Yesenia Rosas, cafeteria personnel; Tess Knight, Ken Robinson and Luticia Hamm, security monitors.