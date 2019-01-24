New Fire/EMS chief, director

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County's Fire Rescue Department has a new EMS director and fire chief. He is Derrick Burrus, who replaces retired Fire Chief/Director Mark Matthews.

Before being formally appointed to the position, Burrus had been serving as the department's

interim chief and director for the last several months, since Matthews' departure.

The Jefferson County Commission formally approved Burrus' appointment to the position on Thursday evening, January 17, based on the recommendation of County Coordinator Parrish Barwick.

“Upon review of the applications and candidates that were qualified for the position, Mr. Derrick Burrus has been selected as the most qualified candidate,” Barwick wrote in his letter of recommendation.

Burrus was brief in his remarks to the board. He thanked commissioners for the appointment, promised to do his best, and introduced his family: wife Kendra, and children: Reagan and Ben.

Burrus' resume shows that he joined the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department in 2010 and joined Jefferson County Fire Rescue as a training officer in 2015. In the latter capacity, Burrus trained the department's captains and lieutenants to the state fire officer level and guided firefighters' training. His role continued to evolve, and in 2017, Matthews promoted him to deputy chief.

Burrus is certified in various aspects of fire and EMS operations. Among his many certifications in fire are pump operator, fire investigator, health and safety officer, fire instructor 2, and fire safety inspector 2.

Among his certifications in EMS are CPR instructor in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, international trauma life support and pediatric advanced life support. He is currently in his final semester for paramedic certification.

A minister since 1991, Burrus has served as pastor in Miramar, Orlando and currently Tallahassee, where he is the senior pastor at Capital Heights Baptist

Church on Apalachee Parkway.

In terms of his community involvement in Jefferson County, Burrus has coached football and basketball at Aucilla Christian Academy; coached soccer, t-ball and baseball at the Jefferson County Recreation Park; and volunteered as a firefighter and volunteer coordinator for the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Rescue since 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Burrus praised Matthews for his excellent leadership of the department, and promised to continue the pursuit of excellence and service to community under his watch.

.