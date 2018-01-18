New mayor named

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello has a new mayor and vice mayor.

The first is Councilman John Jones, now Mayor John Jones; and the second is Councilman George Evans, now Vice Mayor George Evans.

The change occurred at the end of the Monticello City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, Jan. 9, the last item on the agenda.

Jones, who was first elected to the council in 1996, has served on it ever since, except for a four-year hiatus. He has served as mayor at least twice previously.

For Evans, this is his first turn as vice mayor. First appointed to his council seat in 2008, Evans has since won two elections on his own.

The council traditionally elects the mayor and vice mayor each January. The two positions are largely honorary, as the mayor and vice mayor don't wield any more power than the other council members.