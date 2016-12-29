New mini-library installed in town

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.



Readers in Monticello’s southeast side -- particularly young readers -- got a treat on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20. What you might call a pre-Christmas gift, if you’re a book lover type.

That treat was the installation of a mini-library book house on the corner of Railroad and Second streets, compliments of the Jefferson County R. J. Bailar Public Library and District 2 Commissioner Eugene Hall.

Library Director Natalie Binder, who was on hand to help install the miniature library, along with Hall and County Coordinator Parrish Barwick, afterwards stacked it with children’s book, which she said her staff would replenish as needed.

The idea, as Binder explained it, is that a child -- or anyone for that matter – can take a book or books from the glassed case without need of a library card. And yes, it would be helpful if individuals returned the books or substituted others for the ones taken, but it’s not required.

The goal, according to Binder, is to promote literacy, along with a general love of books and learning.

Binder said one more mini-library was available for placement somewhere else, and two others would be ready in the near future, as it required time to custom build the small structures.

She said the placement of the remaining mini-libraries would be up to the commissioners.

The concept of free little libraries in neighborhoods originated in Wisconsin in 2009, when a Todd Bol constructed a model of a one-room schoolhouse in tribute to his mother, a retired teacher who remained an avid reader. Bol filled the miniature schoolhouse with books and installed it on a post in the front yard of his mother’s house.

The idea reportedly caught on, and friends and neighbors began to ask Bol for similar structures, which he did and gave them free, his only stipulation that each carry sign affixed stating ‘free books’.

As the story goes, it was Rick Brooks, of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, who saw the greater potential value of Bol’s creations while the two were discussing possible social enterprises.

Together, the twos’ combined skills came to bear on the effort, making it successful beyond their wildest expectations. Those skills were creativity and artisanship on the part of Bol, and youth, enthusiasm, a background in social marketing and community development on the part of Brooks.

Today, according to the Little Free Library website, what started out as one man’s tribute to his mother boasts more than 50,000 miniature libraries worldwide, and counting.

On a related matter, Binder shared that the circulation of hardbound books is up at the library, while the circulation of electronic books is down. She said that after the initial upsurge in e-books when they first came out, demand for the item leveled off and was now actually in decline.