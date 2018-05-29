New to the Monticello Police Department: John Mack Smith

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing Inc.

New to the Monticello Police Department, and to his law enforcement career, is Patrolman John Mack Smith.

Smith was hired just two months ago, in March. He is currently a Tallahassee resident and was born in Tallahassee, but Smith was raised in Madison County, where he attended Madison schools and graduated from Madison County High School. After graduation, he continued his education at North Florida Community College, and then at Florida State University.

In December 2017, he graduated from the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy in Tallahassee and began looking for employment immediately. He interned at the Leon County Sheriff's Department and was employed for a short time at the Department of Children & Families and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Smith had applied for employment at several area police departments, and accepted employment with the MPD when the call came in. He liked the thought of working with a small department in a small, family-like community.

So far, his position has been different every day, which is a part of the job that he has found that he particularly enjoys.

He likes the interaction with the people he meets, and he adds that it has all been good. He received a good and positive feeling when he was hired by the MPD. He's looking forward to making a difference here in Monticello and has been learning a lot these past few months and is looking forward to many more good experiences in his future, with the MPD.

Smith states that he is looking forward to getting out into the community and visiting with the local citizens. He likes the idea of meeting with the youth and getting to know them better. When the youngsters see him, they always ask for a sticker. He doesn't currently carry any with him, but definitely plans to look into getting some.