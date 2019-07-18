New rules in place for shark-fishing in Florida

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Beginning on July 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) made new changes to the way shore-based fisherman and anglers will have to proceed when hooking and reeling in one of the Gulf of Mexico's larger fish.

The Gulf of Mexico, which borders several states of the southern portion of the United States as well as numerous Latin America counties and Caribbean islands, is the native home to approximately 49 different species of sharks.

From Nurse Sharks to Great Hammerhead Sharks and everything in between, the coastlines, estuaries and salt marshes of Florida are teaming with sharks (although some are spotted more commonly than others).

For fishers hoping to reel in a big beachside catch, hooking a shark from shore is a rewarding fight to remember; securing a shark from a beach is an opportunity for big game fishing without requiring a boat to venture into deeper waters.

However, the FWC is making changes and placing new rules on fishers who lure sharks from Florida beaches.

With their new rules, FWC is hoping to protect Florida's sharks from undue trauma, death and human endangerment.

Beginning on July 1, all shore-based shark fisherman aged 16 or older will be required to possess a free, annual shark fishing permit, which can be obtained from the FWC at no cost.

The FWC reports that even fishers who are 65-plus, who are ordinarily exempt from needing a Florida fishing license, will be required to become permitted to legally fish for sharks from shore.

Also, anglers must pass an online shark fishing educational course before they can become permitted to shore-fish for shark.

Further rules for shore-based shark fishing include:

• The prohibition of chumming the waters while fishing from a beach for any species of fish or shark. FWC's rules do not include chumming from a boat or pier. The addition of this rule cites protecting swimming beachgoers from bloodied waters.

• The immediate release of a shark species that are prohibited from harvest. Anglers will be required to cut the leader, line or hook to prevent delaying release of any prohibited species. Prohibited shark species will also be expected to remain in the water with their gills submerged when fishing from both shore or vessel.

• Limiting shark-fishermen from using any fishing apparatus that is not a hook and line. Treble hooks or any other multiple hooks (any hook with two or more points and a standard shaft) are now prohibited in shore-based fishing when used in conjunction with live or dead natural bait.

• Non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks will be required to be used while targeting or harvesting sharks from shore or vessel.

• Anglers must also possess and use a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook, such as bolt cutters, when shark fishing from shore or vessel.

The purpose of these new and expanding rules, FWC says, is to protect Florida's sharks from increasing mortality rates.

Within recent years, large dead sharks washing up on beaches has become increasingly common; in some cases, the dead sharks were found near locations where fishers had reeled in and released sharks only days prior.

Prolonged fight times combined with dragging large sharks up onto a beach for photos could be adding to shark deaths, according to shark researchers at the FWC.

A vast majority of sharks are unable to breathe once removed from the water, and long battles can increase the lactic acid buildup in the muscles of the sharks, combined with the stress, all this can add to the likelihood of a shark's death following capture.

While these changes will protect Florida's sharks from unnecessary death, they will also reduce the number of conflicts between shark-hunting anglers and other beachgoers.

The FWC defined 'beach' as: "any saltwater shoreline covered in enough sand above the mean high tide line to support sunbathing."

Since many of these conflicts take place on beaches, these rules will give shark anglers more guidance when reeling these big fish to shore and protect swimmers and beachgoers from swimming in chummed-up, shark-occupied waters.