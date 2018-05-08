New Section: Adoptable Animals from Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center

You may be seeing a new section in the newspaper from time to time, as reporter Ashley Hunter gets the scoop on special adoptable animals living at the Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center.

The Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center is a no-kill humane society that gives a place for the animals of Jefferson County to live until they find their forever homes. The center is located at 2123 E. Washington St., in Monticello, and can be reached at (850) 342-0244. The adoption center is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and is closed on Tuesday. Visit the Jefferson County Humane Society, Inc. on Facebook. Call or visit them today for information about adoptions, volunteering opportunities, or current donation needs!

ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo By Ashley Hunter, May 2, 2018

Betsy is a roughly three-year-old mix at the Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Shelter. Betsy has been spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped. Quite the social butterfly, Betsy loves people, and does well with puppies and small, nonaggressive dogs, but other big dogs aren't her preferred crowd. Betsy loves water, and would fit right in with an active family with no small children. Betsy knows basic commands, and does well on a leash. Betsy has been looking for her “furever” home since she joined the crew at Wolf Creek in December of 2016, and would love to have a place of her own.

ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo By Ashley Hunter, May 2, 2018

Gatsby is a true gentleman! Friendly and very loving, he is a five-year-old gent looking to settle down with a forever family. Gatsby has been neutered and is fully vaccinated. He does very well with other cats, and could get used to a non-cat aggressive dog. Gatsby isn't much of an outdoorsman, and must be an indoor-only feline. Gatsby has been at the Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Shelter for about a year now, and he is ready to move on out and settle down with his own family.