NextEra Transmission Lines Update

Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker met with Tim Bryant/NextEra to discuss a possible alternate route through Jefferson County.

The alternate route (running east from Leon County) would run the gas line, cross Tram Rd at the St Marks River Preserve and run North to HWY 27 (south side) then run 27 East to Capps and I-10. This keeps the transmissions line on 4 lane highways which are better suited to the project and would have less impact on residents along its path.

The new proposed alternate route is scheduled for discussion for Thursday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Commission Meeting. The commission meeting will be held in the Courthouse Annex, 435 West Walnut Street, Monticello, FL.

Please email the commissioners (addresses below) asking they support the proposed new route.

Please plan to attend the commission meeting on the 18th to have a presence and let the Commissioners know we're in favor of this.

Stephen Fulford

District 1

sfulford@jeffersoncountyfl.gov

Gene Hall

District 2

ghall@jeffersoncountyfl.gov

J. T. Surles - Vice Chair

District 3

jtsurles@jeffersoncountyfl.gov

Betsy Barfield - Chair

District 4

bbarfield@jeffersoncountyfl.gov

Stephen Walker

District 5

swalker@jeffersoncountyfl.gov

Respectfully,

Debi Brock