NFCC Invites Community to Celebrate New CDL Program Tuesday, Sept. 12

Story Submitted

Join North Florida Community College for lunch and an open house preview of its new Commercial Driver's License program on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. at the NFCC Public Safety Academy (Bldg. 35) in Madison.

All are invited to help celebrate the new program and join NFCC in honoring its valued community and industry partners for helping bring the CDL-Class A program to NFCC and the community.

"Creating the new CDL program has been a team effort," said David Dunkle, Associate Dean of Economic Development and Technical Programs. "Everyone is invited to stop by and join us for lunch on Sept. 12 to help celebrate the new program, tour the training site, see the commercial trucks that will be used in training, meet our first group of students, and to thank the community, workforce and industry partners who helped make the program possible."

The program offers valuable CDL training and is unique in the exposure and skills students will receive related to this region's trucking and truck logging industries. Community and industry partners that have helped shape and build the new program to best meet local and regional workforce demands will be recognized at the ceremony, including CareerSource North Florida, Genesis Timber, Gray Logging, M.A. Rigoni, Suwannee Lumber Company, Suwannee Timber Management, TW Byrd's Sons Inc., Packaging Corp of America, John A

Cruce Jr Inc., CF Webb & Sons Logging, Boland Timber Company, Hood

Industries, Private Forester Inc., Gilman Building Products, and Johnson &

Johnson.

"This is a great new career program for our region," said Dunkle. "We are so proud to show off this new program, thank all those who helped bring this

outstanding training opportunity to North Florida, and look forward to having the community stop by and join us for lunch on Sept. 12."

More information about the CDL-Class A program at NFCC is available at https://www.nfcc.edu/academics/career-and-technical/cdl-class-a-training/index or by contacting David Dunkle at dunkled@nfcc.edu.