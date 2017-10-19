NFCC Named One of 150 Top US Community Colleges

Eligible to Compete for $1 Million Dollar Aspen Prize

Story Submitted

North Florida Community College was named one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance in America’s community colleges.

NFCC was selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize.

“North Florida Community College is honored to be among the nation’s top 150 community colleges competing for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence,” said John Grosskopf, NFCC President. “We proudly share this recognition of high achievement with our students, employees, alumni and community. I especially applaud the work and dedication of NFCC faculty and staff. I see the exemplary measures and commitment NFCC employees put into action everyday to ensure students reach their education and life goals. NFCC’s consistent ranking among the nation’s most outstanding colleges is definitely due to our campus and community's overwhelming commitment to student success.”

Awarded every two years since 2011, the Aspen Prize recognizes institutions with outstanding achievements in four areas: learning; certificate and degree completion; employment and earnings; and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.

NFCC will move forward to the next round of the competition for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence by submitting an application to be reviewed through a rigorous evaluation for a spot on the top ten Aspen Prize finalists list. Top ten finalists will be named in May 2018. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data. A distinguished Prize Jury will select a grand prize winner, finalist(s) with distinction, and rising star(s) in spring 2019.