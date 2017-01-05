NFCC Names Jefferson County Residents to Fall 2016 President and Academic Dean’s List

Jefferson County residents Timothy A. Burrus, Amy S. Rosmini, Madison B. Westwood and Gabriel J. Rosmoni honored for outstanding academic achievement at NFCC

Four Jefferson County residents have been named to the President and Academic Dean’s List respectively at the conclusion of NFCC’s Fall Term 2016. Timothy A. Burrus, Amy S. Rosmini and Madison B. Westwood have been named to the President’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.75 or higher for at least 12 college credit hours of coursework.

Gabriel Rosmoni has been named to the Academic Dean's List for earning a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 on at least 12 college credit hours of coursework. Both the President and Dean’s List recognize outstanding academic achievement for full-time students at the completion of each semester.

NFCC congratulates Timothy, Amy, Madison and Gabriel on their outstanding academic achievement.