Nijar D. Hardy

Nijar Dequroum Hardy, 25, passed on Thursday, February 15, 2018. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at Pleasant Grove M. B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Monticello. A Visual Merchandise Associate for H&M retail store, Nijar also modeled for several photography studios. Cherishing precious memories are his mother, Debra Smith; father, Steven Dorsey, Sr.; siblings, Shalonda (Dellano) Miller, Steven Nelison, Steven Jr., My'Asia and Davon Dorsey, Jaylyn and Quentin Decembly; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of loving cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Brean Hardy and grandparents, Hezron and Rosa Lee Smith.

