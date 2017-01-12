No office? No problem!

FSA Now Offers Text Message Alerts

Keep up with USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) News

Receive text message alerts from FSA while on-the-go, in the field, on the tractor or even on horseback.

Contact your local FSA office to subscribe to receive text message alerts on your cell phone and stay updated on:

• Deadline reminders

• Program notifications

• Reporting requirements

• Local outreach events

Standard text messaging rates apply. Expect to receive no more than two text messages from FSA each month, on average. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.

Contact your local FSA office to subscribe to the text message alerts service. To find your local FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.