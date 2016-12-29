Noel helping to win championships at College level

Story submitted by Generique A. Noel

Starting off with being a champion in high school with the Jefferson County Tigers in 2011... helping the Tigers on both sides of the ball, starting at wide receiver...being named 2nd team Big Bend, and starting on the defensive side at defensive back...also being named 2nd team All Big Bend, known for his heavy hitting abilities, Generique Noel was enjoying everything about high school, getting recruited by Division I and II schools throughout his high school football career. Come senior year in 2013, out of the many choices he had the opportunity to chose from he decided to take the junior college route by committing to Arizona Western CC located in Yuma, Arizona.

Arizona Western was and currently still to this day one of the top JUCO programs in the NJCAA. Generique left Monticello after his high school graduation to fly to Arizona where his new home was awaiting for him. “It was a very different experience. Hot, dry heat, more foreign people, had the opportunity to meet other people from Hawaii, Australia, and also people from the Mid West, etc” Noel said, “ I had to get adjusted to the environment, the coaches, the players, the professors, it was a huge work load”.

In his freshmen year, Noel was redshirted so he didn't play the season with the Matadors in '13. After working hard in the classroom which he made Dean's List and being an Honor Student his 2 years at Arizona Western with a GPA of 3.4, he knew playing time would come. When his second year at the junior college approached he knew what he had in front of him. It was time to showcase his talent, starting at nickelback for the Matadors and also playing strong and free safety, along with special teams, Noel made plenty of plays to get his name on the recruiting board. Noel stated, “ At the moment of the season it really wasn't about getting recruited, I wanted to win another ring. I knew the recruiting process would pick up sooner or later.”

Being able to participate in the Western Division Conference championship game along with the El Toro Bowl and winning both games collected another ring for Noel in 2014. After finishing up with junior college, Noel decides to commit to Fort Valley State University who belongs in the SIAC Conference. FVSU is an HBCU located in Fort Valley GA. Noel says, “Well honestly the drive was only 2 hours and 15 minutes away which was perfect for me and my family being that they couldn't make it to any one of my games during junior college because of the distance. And also, when I went on my visit, everyone showed love, from students to the staff, everyone was pretty nice.”

Not playing as much his first year there due to injuries. After having a bad season and coaches getting fired, Noel was in the mindset of transferring to Alcorn State with his cousin Lenorris Footman who is also a Jefferson County and Alcorn State standout. But after having plenty of talks with his mom he decided to give FVSU another shot. “It was kind of a mother knows best type of situation, and also talking to my dad, Herbert Thomas and auntie Tawanda Thomas, everyone pretty much told me to stick it out”.

As Noel went into his second year at FVSU, which became a new building program due to the fact of the loss of coaches, Head Coach Kevin Porter (who played at Auburn and also playing in the NFL for a couple of organizations), came in with the intentions of what Noel was looking for and that was to win the championship. As the off season started, it was pretty hectic, dealing with 5 a.m. practice and then having classes in the morning at school was draining. But by being in the National Honor Society, Noel had to really grind it out on and off the field.

As the season went by taking loss after loss after loss, the Wildcats found themselves going into a very important game against Albany State University in the Fountain City Classic, which is the rivalry game, - the game for respect and bragging rights. Not only was this game all about the rivalry, it was also the game to clinch the SIAC Eastern Division title and the winner would participate in the SIAC championship game held in Alabama.

Going into the game 3-6, we were already counted out, Noel said. The announcers already had Albanys name on the trophy, thinking the Wildcats would just give up. Finishing the game the score was 24-17 and the Wildcats clinched the title as they move on to participate in the championship game against Kentucky State who the Fort Valley State Wildcats already lost to during the regular season.

“Just being able to be in another opportunity like this was a blessing. Not only having an opportunity to win another ring but to prove to others that its not about how you start, its about how you finish.” I would always tell my teammates, “we all we got, its us against anybody.” And they would buy in. We knew going into the game we were 4-6, we didn't care. We were the type to just go out to the field and go to work” Noel said.

Winning in double overtime 33-30, there he was, winning and earning another championship ring in the year of 2016. Noel and the wildcats are the new 2016 SIAC Champions under Head Coach Kevin Porter, and another championship ring being brought back to the small town of Monticello.

Gene'Rique Noel is the son of Nartosa Miller. He's the big brother of Audrianna Noel (which also attends FVSU), the grandson of Mary (Charlie) Hughes and Gene Miller and the nephew of (Chief) Fred Mosley. Noel is also a member at Tabernacle of Praise located in Monticello; Dr. Willie C. Cuyler Sr., Pastor and Evangelist Dr. Harriett V. Cuyler, Associate Pastor.