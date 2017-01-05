Nola Williams Heath was called home by the Lord on December 7 at the age of 77. She was born Nola Maureen to Henry Clifford and Malzie Pitts Williams in Blountstown, Florida on October 10, 1939.

She graduated from Florida State University in 1961 with degrees in Social Welfare and Elementary Education. She had a brief career as a second grade and special needs teacher at Rockledge Elementary and Audubon Elementary schools, and initiated a Sunday school class for special needs children at the First Baptist Church of Merritt Island, that continues to this day.

Nola’s life was full of love; love for her husband, her two children, her five grandchildren, her school classmates, half of whom had been together since the first grade, ALL her extended family, and her pioneer heritage as a sixth generation Floridian and a Mayflower descendent.

Nola was predeceased by her parents and her older brother, Benny Williams (Dot). She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Wayne, her son Shaun Heath (Laurie), her daughter Emily Conely (Andy), her grandchildren Patrick Heath, Samuel Heath, Alexis Jansen, Elizabeth Conely, and Heath Conely, and her oldest brother, Billy Williams (Sharon).

A Celebration of Nola’s life is planned for 2:00 p.m. on January 14, 2017 at the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Titusville, Florida.

Related