North Florida College representatives speak to Chamber members

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Judy Lundell, director of the North Florida College Foundation (NFCF), was a guest speaker for the October meeting of the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. She was accompanied to the meeting by NFCF Grant Writer Charlotte Hughes.

They spoke to the group about the benefits which the foundation has to offer to its students and as well as the community. Those benefits include grants and scholarships, some of which are exclusive for Jefferson County students.

The foundation serves six counties, and Lundell and Hughes make themselves available to help students from all over those six regions make the right career choices. These efforts often involve matching students with scholarships and grants that help students pay as little as possible, or pay nothing, as they further their education.

Information about two of the more popular programs offered at NFC was shared, including the LPN/RN program and the CDL truck drivers instruction classes. Also, information about night courses and job opportunities were discussed, as NFC partners with CareerSource in finding jobs for their students.

Lundell shared a bit of personal information about herself, including that she is a Madison County native who was born and raised in that community. She was also one of the last seniors to graduate from the old Madison High School before attending and graduating from North Florida Community College. She then continued her four-year degree at Valdosta State University.

For more information about ways the NFCF assists students, contact Lundell by calling (850) 973-9414 or email foundation@nfcc.edu.

In other Chamber news, this year's annual BBQ Festival will be combined with the Chamber Chili Cook-off and the Chamber Car Show. The events will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, on North Cherry Street. Volunteers are needed now to ensure the success of this year's festivities.

The proposed Chamber budget for 2019-2020 was available for the members, as was a listing of the new officers and their contact information.

Tupelo's Bakery & Cafe catered the luncheon meal for the Tuesday, Oct. 1 afternoon meeting, with the cafe's staff preparing a variety of sandwiches and desserts.