North Florida Livestock Show & Sale

Monday, February 20, 2017
8:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. -Receive swine entries only.
1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. - Receive steer entries only.
4:00 p.m. - Exhibitors' Meeting.
6:00 p.m. -- Youth Swine Show.
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
9:00 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest.
Noon - Scramble Forms Due.
7:00 p.m. - Awards, Gain-in-Weight, Best Record Book Contest, Pee Wee Scramble, Pig Scramble, Calf Scramble.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
9:00 a.m. - Screening Steers
6:00 p.m. -- Youth Cattle Show.
Thursday, February 23, 2017
5:30 p.m. - Buyer's Dinner.
6:45 p.m. - Herdsmen Awards.
7:00 p.m. - Auction.