North Florida’s largest Gospel Music event is fast Approaching

Jellystone Park Jam is just a month away

Jellystone Park Jam, one of North Florida’s largest multi-day gospel music events, is just one month away and 28 of Christian music’s finest bands to appear throughout the weekend. The event will take place at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Madison, on Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 14-17. The best part is, admission is free to all Jam events!

Jellystone Park Jam will kick off on Thursday evening, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., with an evening concert featuring the Groves Family, LifeSong, Glory Bound, Calvary Trio, Logan Smith, the Walkers and NeVaeh.

On Friday evening at 6 p.m., LifeSong, Southern Joy, Harper Brothers, Drummond Family, Gibbs Family, Celebration Singers and Sounds of Joy will take the stage. Kevin Lane will perform at 5:40 p.m., just prior to the start of the evening concert.

On Saturday afternoon on the outdoor stage, the McMillans, the Rowland Family, Crossfire Quartet, New Floridians and Florida Fire will perform at 2 p.m.

Prior to Saturday evening’s performance, Hunter May will perform from 5:40-6 p.m. Saturday evening’s concert at 6 p.m., will feature Great Day, New Tradition, Stephen Jones Band, Psalm 101, Amber Lee Abbott, LifeSong and Jeremy and Rachel Chupp.

Chapel services will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Robbie Harrington will be the guest speaker on Friday and Saturday. David & Rusty, a gospel/comedy ventriloquist team, will be the special guests for the Sunday service. A hot breakfast will be available for purchase from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the chapel services.

Vendors will be available serving delicious treats such as snow cones, milkshakes, Italian ice, cotton candy, hand-dipped ice cream and more. There will also be arts and crafts vendors throughout the weekend.

All evening concerts are held indoors in a temperature-controlled building and seating is provided. Lawn chairs are welcomed for the outdoor matinee concert on Saturday afternoon. Discount lodging is available at locations close-by.

All Jam events are free! A love offering will be received nightly. For more information, please call (850) 464-0114 or (229) 977-0595, or visit www.JellystoneParkJam.com.