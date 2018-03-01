A (Not for Children) Children’s Story

Submitted by Sheila T. Slik

A small child was playing with his wooden blocks in his room. He built a big beautiful bridge. No one knows why, but he found something about his bridge that displeased him. So he gave it a mighty kick and blocks flew all over the room. There were blocks on the bed, blocks in a drawer which was open, and blocks behind the bed. Actually, he enjoyed watching the blocks fly around the room. To him, it indicated that blowing up the bridge was as much fun as it had been to build the bridge. But there was just not that much to do in his room, so he closed his door and went out to play with his friends. Then he ate lunch and his mother told him to go take a nap.

Later, his mother needed to go shopping, so she called for a babysitter. The babysitter was told that he was taking a nap, so all she needed to do was just "be there". She did not pick up the blocks in his room (She was a babysitter, not a housekeeper.)

When his parents came home, his mother told his father that the child had built a wonderful bridge out of his blocks. (She did not know that the bridge had been destroyed.) Just as the child woke up from his nap, his father came in to give him a hug and to see the bridge. Of course, he did not see the bridge. What he did see was blocks scattered all over the room. When he asked the child why there were blocks all over the room, even on the bed, the child said, "Oh, mother will pick them up. She always does."

"No son," the father responded, "Your mother did not scatter the blocks, you did. So, you must be the one to pick them up and you must do that before you come out of your room."

We do not know what happened after that, maybe you can tell us.