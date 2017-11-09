November Church News

November 11

Lamont Baptist Church is hosting a Fish Fry fundraiser to benefit the upkeep of the Walker Cemetery. The Saturday evening event will begin at 5 p.m. Meal cost is $10 per person. For more information contact Martha Rawls at lamontbaptistchurch@gmail.com. 'Looking Upward ... Going Forward' Rev. Mark Holley, pastor.

November 12

First Church of the Nazarene will host a joint Sunday Worship Service at 6 p.m. with New Hope Church of God at 1590 North Jefferson Highway. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information contact New Hope Pastor Bob Kuschel at 850-997-1119. Shawn and Bethany Grosvenor, pastors.

November 12

New Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will continue its 150th anniversary celebration with Sunday School at 10:00 a.m. and a Morning Worship Service at 11:30 a.m. Paradise Missionary Baptist Church of Thomasville Georgia and its pastor, Rev. Cecil Strawder will be in charge of the service. For more information contact Deac. Eric Hollis at 1-229-672-1204. Rev. Dr. James Redmon, pastor, 850-997-3244.

November 13

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

November 14

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet on Tuesday at Brick House Eatery, at 8 a.m. to discuss the upcoming Community Thanksgiving Service. The service will be held at First Baptist Church Monticello at 6 p.m. FBC will be responsible for the space, music, and beverages for the after fellowship. Attending churches are responsible for finger foods and desserts. The Purvis Brothers will lead worship. We will finalize the speaker at this meeting. Promote this event and bring your church to the Community Thanksgiving Service. Our churches and our community are stronger when we cooperate and meet together. Rev. Sean Vickers, FBC pastor.

November 14

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

November 15

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

November 16

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.