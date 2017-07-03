As a native of rural North Florida my Momma always instructed me to address people by Sir and Mam (Madam) or any honorific title they possessed; Judge, Sheriff, Pastor, Reverend, etc. Whoa be unto me if I transgressed, the peach tree switch and an ear tug were sure to follow.

Having read a recent Letter to the Editor I have an observation regarding usage of names and titles:

Obama 6

President Obama. 3

Trump 5

President Trump 0????

Hillary 3

Putin 3

Vladimir 1

President Bush 1

President Clinton 1

President Medvedve 1

Countries mentioned:

Russia 5

Iran. 3

Crimea 2

America/USA 0

Word usage is a powerful tool and a spotlight on the heart. I truly enjoy our freedom of expression in this wonderful country. We should express it freely and often.

My true respect to all who speak freely and express their opinions. Let's always address our leaders with their proper titles and respect the offices they hold. I really want to keep Moma's peach tree switch away from us all.

Bill Avery