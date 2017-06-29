October 2017 Farm Tour

For those persons wanting to host their farm on October 14 and 15, and be listed in the 10th Annual Farm Tour 2017 promotional booklet about the tour, your applications will need to be in by Friday, July 7.

If you would like to participate as a vendor and set-up a booth at Golden Acres Ranch, you are most welcome. Again, your information must be in by July 7, so that you can be listed as part of their venue. Contact Bobbie Golden at Golden Acres Ranch, LLC at www.goldenacresranchflorida.com or bobbie.golden@gmail.com. To text or phone, 850-508-2607.

Millstone Plantation in Tallahassee is also offering set-up sites for vendors. If you are interested in a Sponsorship or in Advertising request a packet from millstonefarmtour@gmail.com or call 850-294-2918.

